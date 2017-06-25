Utica woman arrested for smoking marijuana on Sylvan Beach

State Police in Sylvan Beach arrested Shanell A. Sherman, 19, from Utica, for fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

On June 22, 2017, at approximately 2:30 PM, Troopers were dispatched to the public beach area in the vicinity of 600 Park Ave., Sylvan Beach, regarding a woman smoking marijuana on the beach.

Upon arrival, Troopers located a woman on the beach matching the description given and questioned her about the reported incident. The woman, identified as Shanell A. Sherman, admitted to Troopers that she had been smoking marijuana on the beach.

Sherman was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Sylvan Beach Village Court June 29, 2017, at 4 p.m.

