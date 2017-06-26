Tenney Helps Secure Contract for Assured Information Security Inc. in Rome

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced that Assured Information Security, Inc., in Rome, has been awarded a multi-million dollar Government Services Administration contract.

Founded in 2001, AIS is an information technology company that has played a leading role in supporting critical cyber operations for the federal government, working with both the Air Force and Department of Defense. AIS currently employs over 270 cyber and scientists. Tenney’s office worked to expedite approval of the contractual designation that allowed AIS to bid on this project.

AIS Chief Executive Charles Green expressed his appreciation, “We are very grateful for the prompt support and critical actions which Representative Tenney and others from the New York delegation took in enabling us to complete these critical negotiations with GSA which will open the doors for future awards and government sales.”

“AIS has made significant contributions to our nation’s cyber and defense operations and remains an integral player in our region’s ever-growing cybersecurity ecosystem. They are a true success story and are representative of the talent and skill sets that are unique to our district. This grant will help AIS continue to grow as a small business, increasing their economic footprint in Rome and their contributions to our national security. I have full confidence in their ability to execute this important contract and am pleased to have assisted them in securing the requisite designation,” said Tenney.

