Oneida County man arrested following a physical domestic incident

State Police Oneida County Man arrested following a physical domestic incident arrested Andrew S. Howard, 33, of Rome, for Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, a class “D” felony; Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony; Assault 3rd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor; and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

On Sunday, June 25, 2017, at 5:39 am, State Police responded to 4358 Cornell Street in the Town of Verona for a reported physical domestic incident.

When Troopers arrived they attempted to speak with Howard regarding the incident; however he refused to speak with Troopers and stated he was in possession of a gun and threatened to shoot the police.

Troopers were able to determine that Andrew was the only one inside the house and that family members were able to leave prior to patrols’ arrival. At approximately 6 a.m., Howard decided to put the weapon down and was taken into custody without incident.

Howard was arraigned in the Town of Verona Court and remanded to the Oneida County Jail.

