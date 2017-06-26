Wayne County woman arrested for aggravated DWI with a BAC four times the legal limit

State Police arrested Stacia A. Ward, 49, from Ontario, for aggravated DWI, a class E felony; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, Moved from lane unsafely, following too close and operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone, all violations.

On Saturday, June 24, 2017, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Stacia Ward was stopped by Troopers on Interstate 81 in the Town of Adams for operating a 2005 Chrysler minivan in a reckless manner. During the traffic stop, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected from within the vehicle.

Upon further instigation, an open container of alcohol was located in the front cup holder inside the van. Ward was subsequently arrested and transported to SP Adams for processing where she registered a BAC of .35 percent (more than four times the legal limit). She was then transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for further medical evaluation due to the high BAC.

Ward was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Adams Town Court June 28, 2017, at 7 p.m.

