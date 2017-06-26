Hamilton Public Library news

Thursday, June 30, from 2-4pm – Crafternoon: Batik Making

Make your own batik! The Summer Reading Program will explore this ancient form of art that dates back to early Egypt. This program is recommended for ages 10 and up. Registration is required as materials are limited; please call or stop by the Library to sign up. Refreshments will be provided by the friends of the Library.

Monday, July 3, from 2-4pm – Crafternoon: Rock Painting

Bring your own rock or paint one the Summer Reading Program provides! Hiding rocks to brighten others’ days has become a trend in places all over the world. Take your creation home, search for hidden rocks, or hide your own. Refreshments will be provided by the friends of the Library.

Thursday, July 6, from 2-3pm – Maker Day: Lego Fun Drop-In and Build

Build, create, explore with our amazing Lego collection! Refreshments will be provided by the friends of the Library.

Friday, July 7, from 2-4pm – Make and Craft! Jump Rope Making

Twist and twist and twist yarn to make your very own tri-colored jump rope with the Summer Reading Program! Then try learning a few jump rope rhymes – how high can you count and jump? This program is recommended for ages 5+.

**The Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th for Independence Day.**

There are so many ways to Build a Better World with summer reading program this year!

Join us for a “crafternoon” of batik making on Friday, June 30 th , from 2pm to 4pm. The Summer Reading Program will explore this ancient form of art that dates back to early Egypt. This program is recommended for ages 10 and up. Registration is required as materials are limited; please call or stop by the Library to sign up.

There will be another “crafternoon” of fun featuring rock painting on Monday, July 3, from 2pm to 4pm. Bring your own rock or paint one the Summer Reading Program provides! Hiding rocks to brighten others’ days has become a trend in places all over the world. Take your creation home, search for hidden rocks, or hide your own.

Drop in and build for a “maker day” of Lego fun on Thursday, July 6 th , from 2pm to 3pm. Come build, create, and explore with our amazing Lego collection!

On Friday, July 7, come explore the art of jump rope making from 2pm to 4pm! Twist and twist and twist yarn to make your very own tri-colored jump rope with the Summer Reading Program! Then try learning a few jump rope rhymes – how high can you count and jump? This program is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Refreshments for these Summer Reading Program events will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

