Timbuctoo exhibit in Peterboro until Aug. 5

Accompanying the Equal Rights display in the Land Office of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark is an exhibit in estate Carriage Barn from the John Brown Lives Project in Lake Placid. The last day of the exhibit will be Aug. 6. The Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. June 20 through Aug. 6.

The John Brown Lives traveling exhibit Dreaming of Timbuctoo will be open six afternoons (12-4pm) a week until Saturday, Aug. 5, Emancipation Day at the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark in Peterboro.

The exhibit describes Gerrit Smith’s 1846 gift of 40 acres of land to each of 3000 black men in order to assure voting rights, the persons who moved to the Lake Placid area to work their land, and the ongoing archeological work at the site of the 120,000 acres that came to be known as Timbuctoo.

The exhibit is funded in part by a Humanities New York Action/Vision Grant.

June 26th, 2017 | Category: History, Top Story

