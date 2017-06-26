Timbuctoo exhibit in Peterboro until Aug. 5

The John Brown Lives traveling exhibit Dreaming of Timbuctoo will be open six afternoons (12-4pm) a week until Saturday, Aug. 5, Emancipation Day at the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark in Peterboro.

The exhibit describes Gerrit Smith’s 1846 gift of 40 acres of land to each of 3000 black men in order to assure voting rights, the persons who moved to the Lake Placid area to work their land, and the ongoing archeological work at the site of the 120,000 acres that came to be known as Timbuctoo.

The exhibit is funded in part by a Humanities New York Action/Vision Grant.

