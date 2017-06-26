Women’s rights lecture to be presented at the Cazenovia Public Library

“Meet the woman who was ahead of the women who were ahead of their time” –Gloria Steinem

The Cazenovia Public Library will welcome veteran women’s studies professor Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner to the Community Room on Friday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m., for an illuminating women’s rights lecture. In her presentation, “Ahead of Her Time,” Dr. Wagner will bring to light the incredible life and accomplishments of the forgotten 19th century feminist Matilda Joslyn Gage.

Dr. Wagner—the founding director of the Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation in Fayetteville, New York—is a nationally recognized lecturer, author, and performance interpreter of women’s rights history. She was one of the first women to receive a doctorate in the United States for work in women’s studies and was a founder of one of the country’s first college women’s studies programs. She has taught for forty-three years and currently serves as adjunct faculty in the Honors Program at Syracuse University.

Matilda Joslyn Gage was a 19th century women’s suffragist, a Native American rights activist, an abolitionist, a freethinker, and a prolific author. Gage was in the forefront of the suffrage movement and collaborated with such notable figures as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. She was a supporter of native sovereignty and treaty rights. Gage was adopted into the Wolf Clan of the Mohawk nation and was inspired by the authority of Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) women. She advocated civil rights and the separation of church and state, and also inspired her son-in law L. Frank Baum to create a feminist utopia in his Oz books. Although written out of history for challenging religious fundamentalism, Matilda Joslyn Gage stands today as a beacon in the struggle for peace and justice.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

