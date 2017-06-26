Chenango Canal hosts field school

The Chenango Canal Association hosted a field school for two half days on the Chenango Canal Towpath Trail, Bouckville to 70 fourth graders from Madison and Hamilton Central Schools last week.

Partners affiliated with the CCA helped teach the students about nature, history and environmental conservation. Fourth graders learned about identifying mammals local to Central New York State by viewing and touching fur pelts brought by Steve Wratten and Tim and Sydney Evans from the Madison County Conservation Club.

Joan Prindle, from the Hamilton Public Library taught children about being a cook on a canal boat in a living history presentation. TJ Moorehead and Angela Reed, Norwich led the students on a history hunt telling a story about a hoggee and finding gold coins on the Towpath Trail.

Wade Lallier, President of the Clinton Historical Society helped the fourth graders participate in laying out dimensions of a boat and learning the jobs of a captain, steersman, hoggee and more. Members of the CCA taught about tree growth, how a lock works with water demonstrated in a set of plastic bins and a multiple choice game about nature and history.

Several members from the Interact Group at Madison Central School helped in the set up for this event.

This is the sixth year the CCA has offered this field school, realizing that hands-on learning helps students remember what they learn and focuses on teaching local history and nature. The plan is to expand to more local schools in the future.

