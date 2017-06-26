The Zookeeper’s Wife to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present two free screenings of The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) on Thursday, July 6th at 6:30 pm and Friday, July 7, at 1 pm in the Community Room.

The war drama film, based on the non-fiction book by the same name, tells the story of Antonina and Jan Zabinski—the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo—and their effort to save hundreds of people and animals during the Nazi invasion.

The Zookeeper’s Wife is rated PG-13 and runs 127 minutes. Free popcorn provided.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call (315) 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

