Morrisville Community Church plans indoor garage, bake sale July 8

There will be an Indoor Garage Sale and Bake Sale on Saturday, July 8, 2017, in the Fellowship Hall of the Morrisville Community Church, 3824 Swamp Rd., Morrisville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Morrisville Village-wide garage sale day. The Clothes Basket will be participating with a garage sale upstairs-featuring items that have not yet been put out for sale-and a BOGO sale (buy one bag, get one bag free) downstairs in the Clothes Basket.

There are a limited number of booths in the Fellowship Hall available for rent. They are 10’ x 10’ (including one table) and can be rented for a free will donation. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Set up times will be 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, or Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m. To reserve a booth, contact Jackie Groves (315-684-9337).

Come, visit, shop.

Beginning Saturday, July 15, 2017, the Clothes Basket will only be open until noon Saturdays. We will resume the noon to 2 p.m. shift after Labor Day. Wednesday hours will remain 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. as always. Baked goods will continue to be available on Saturday mornings, compliments of Price Chopper in Hamilton.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

