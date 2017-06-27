Tenney Requests Compensation for Property Owners Impacted by Lake Ontario Flooding, Damages Caused by 2014

Tenney Requests Language in 2018 Budget to Require IJC to Compensate Shoreline Residential and Commercial Property Owners

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) requested language in the State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations bill that would require the International Joint Commission (IJC) to use a portion of its funds to compensate shoreline property owners for the disproportionate damages caused by Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Plan (Plan 2014).

In 2016, the Obama Administration approved Plan 2014, which has been a major contributor in increasing the frequency of raising and lowering the water levels in Lake Ontario. The fluctuation in water levels has increased erosion damage to the Lake’s south shoreline including the lakeshore properties of businesses and homeowners.

According to the IJC’s own studies, this plan would raise water levels by a maximum of 2.4 inches, therefore increasing the annual cost of shoreline maintenance and protections by 13 percent.

“Property owners in the Lake Ontario region have been devastated by recent flooding along the shoreline, and if left unaddressed the high water levels will continue to cause severe damage,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. “The effects of IJC’s Plan 2014 have been a major contributor in jeopardizing homes and businesses, and it is imperative that the IJC help mitigate costs to shoreline property owners by covering flooding damages with a portion of their budget. The IJC must do their part to protect shoreline property owners from the expected impact of these actions.”

Counties in the U.S. bear a disproportionate amount of the risk, with damages in the eight counties touching Lake Ontario projected to make up 69.1 percent of total damage.

The full text of the letter can be found on Rep. Tenney’s website: tenney.house.gov/media/press-releases/congresswoman-claudia-tenney-requests-compensation-property-owners-impacted.

