Area Students Named to Morrisville State College Dean’s List

Morrisville State College recently announced the students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve an average of 3.0 to 3.99 for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

  • Tessa Peters of Bouckville
  • Crystal Miller of Bouckville
  • Babur Rahman of Bridgeport
  • Bethany Rheinbolt of Bridgeport
  • Shelby Bauer of Canastota
  • Nicole Allen of Canastota
  • Kelsey Heh of Canastota
  • Correy Wilmer of Canastota
  • Amanda Bixby of Canastota
  • Chelsea Mudge of Canastota
  • Autumn Mitchell of Canastota
  • Nicole Shantel of Canastota
  • Byron Evans of Cazenovia
  • Nathaniel Lovell of N. Syracuse
  • Paige Biviano of Cazenovia
  • Mitchell Majewski of Cazenovia
  • Chelsea Veator of Cazenovia
  • Thalon Paul of Cazenovia
  • Holly Gamlen of Cazenovia
  • Jacqueline O’Sullivan of Cazenovia
  • Cooper Holgate of Cazenovia
  • Meghan Duke of Cazenovia
  • Benjamin Brown of Cazenovia
  • Karen Katleski of Cazenovia
  • Brooke Brown of Cazenovia
  • Michael Mattioli of Cazenovia
  • Colleen Dougherty of Cazenovia
  • Kalliope Avgenikos of Cazenovia
  • Allison Cooney of Cazenovia
  • Richard Hartt of Cazenovia
  • Brian Leming of Cazenovia
  • Mitchel Meigs of Cazenovia
  • Jerry LaFountaine of Chittenago
  • Leigh Clobridge of Chittenango
  • Benjamin Seale of Chittenango
  • Cynthia King of Chittenango
  • Anthony Paduano of Chittenango
  • Zoe Bender of Chittenango
  • David Clobridge of Chittenango
  • Kevin Flores of Chittenango
  • Elizabeth Lafountaine of Chittenango
  • Aaron LaHart of De Ruyter
  • Kimberly Turner of Earlville
  • April Diaz of Earlville
  • Kyle Burgess of Earlville
  • Alexi Taranto of Earlville
  • Zechariah Roe of Earlville
  • Benjamin Lewis of Earlville
  • Karah Smith of Earlville
  • Parker Johnson of Earlville
  • Jeremy O’Dell of Earlville
  • Christopher Patrick of Eaton
  • Zackary Muller of Eaton
  • Charles Ryan of Eaton
  • Megan Matthews of Eaton
  • Lauren Kellum of Eaton
  • Cloe King of Eaton
  • Amanda Marshall of Eaton
  • Andrea Davis of Eaton
  • Levi Billy of Erieville
  • Mikaela Henn of Erieville
  • Melissa Som of Erieville
  • Matthew Geers of Georgetown
  • Chantal Stith of Georgetown
  • Frederick Fall of Hamilton
  • Ryan McCann of Hamilton
  • Lindsey Palmer of Hamilton
  • David Painter of Hamilton
  • Cydnee Wendt of Hamilton
  • Cassandra Nicholas of Hamilton
  • Courtne Plesniarski of Hamilton
  • Dominique Codiroli of Hamilton
  • Dakota Thomas of Hamilton
  • Gregory Elliott of Hubbardsville
  • Ralene Sabine of Georgetown
  • Andrew Whalen of Kirkville
  • Alexander Manchester of Kirkville
  • Brittany Doherty of Madison
  • Colleen Head of Madison
  • Brett Lewis of Madison
  • Joshua Fine of Manlius
  • Gabriel Kahn of Manlius
  • Emily Bozogian of Manlius
  • Devin Duval of Manlius
  • Matthew DeFrancisco of Manlius
  • Jeffery Kellish of Manlius
  • William Packard of Morrisville
  • Max Sund of Morrisville
  • Callie Powell of Morrisville
  • Shelby Scholefield of Morrisville
  • Molly Wagner of Morrisville
  • Kirsten Krause of Morrisville
  • Alexa Marshall of Morrisville
  • Taylor Gallup of Morrisville
  • Miranda McFeeley of Morrisville
  • Rachel Regis of Morrisville
  • Deborah Stell of Munnsville
  • Aaron Hartle of Munnsville
  • Rachel Jackson of Munnsville
  • Seth Durant of Munnsville
  • Paige Erdige of Munnsville
  • Jennifer Strain of Munnsville
  • Rouri St Louis of New Woodstock
  • Taylor Armstrong of Oneida
  • Chelsea Marshall of Oneida
  • Trent Maluchnik of Oneida
  • Amy Yapici of Oneida
  • Stephanie Petros of Oneida
  • Cindy Wilson of Oneida
  • Ryan Renfrew of Oriskany Falls
  • Tyler Oaksford of Oriskany Falls
  • Cassandra Neidhart of Oriskany Falls
  • Kristina Broedel of Oriskany Falls
  • Pamela Powell of Sherburne
  • Megan Viera of Sherburne
  • Alix Hutchins of Sherburne
  • Olivia Clark of Sherburne
  • Joseph Visser of Sherburne
  • Morgan Simpson of Sherburne
  • Katelyn Stewart of Sherburne
  • Antonina Albertina of Sherburne
  • Alexa Bates of Sherburne
  • Morgan Crump of Sherburne
  • Nicholas Perry of Syracuse
  • Honor Williams of Truxton
  • Richelle Rashford of Waterville
  • Ariel Smith of Waterville
  • Kevin Jones of Waterville
  • Kennedy Leete of West Eaton
  • Jolene Carson of West Edmeston
