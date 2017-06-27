Tenney Requests Compensation for Property Owners Impacted by Lake Ontario Flooding, Damages Caused by 2014 » Area Students Named to Morrisville State College Dean’s List Morrisville State College recently announced the students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve an average of 3.0 to 3.99 for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Tessa Peters of Bouckville

of Crystal Miller of Bouckville

of Babur Rahman of Bridgeport

of Bethany Rheinbolt of Bridgeport

of Shelby Bauer of Canastota

of Nicole Allen of Canastota

of Kelsey Heh of Canastota

of Correy Wilmer of Canastota

of Amanda Bixby of Canastota

of Chelsea Mudge of Canastota

of Autumn Mitchell of Canastota

of Nicole Shantel of Canastota

of Byron Evans of Cazenovia

of Nathaniel Lovell of N. Syracuse

of Paige Biviano of Cazenovia

of Mitchell Majewski of Cazenovia

of Chelsea Veator of Cazenovia

of Thalon Paul of Cazenovia

of Holly Gamlen of Cazenovia

of Jacqueline O’Sullivan of Cazenovia

of Cooper Holgate of Cazenovia

of Meghan Duke of Cazenovia

of Benjamin Brown of Cazenovia

of Karen Katleski of Cazenovia

of Brooke Brown of Cazenovia

of Michael Mattioli of Cazenovia

of Colleen Dougherty of Cazenovia

of Kalliope Avgenikos of Cazenovia

of Allison Cooney of Cazenovia

of Richard Hartt of Cazenovia

of Brian Leming of Cazenovia

of Mitchel Meigs of Cazenovia

of Jerry LaFountaine of Chittenago

of Leigh Clobridge of Chittenango

of Benjamin Seale of Chittenango

of Cynthia King of Chittenango

of Anthony Paduano of Chittenango

of Zoe Bender of Chittenango

of David Clobridge of Chittenango

of Kevin Flores of Chittenango

of Elizabeth Lafountaine of Chittenango

of Aaron LaHart of De Ruyter

of Kimberly Turner of Earlville

of April Diaz of Earlville

of Kyle Burgess of Earlville

of Alexi Taranto of Earlville

of Zechariah Roe of Earlville

of Benjamin Lewis of Earlville

of Karah Smith of Earlville

of Parker Johnson of Earlville

of Jeremy O’Dell of Earlville

of Christopher Patrick of Eaton

of Zackary Muller of Eaton

of Charles Ryan of Eaton

of Megan Matthews of Eaton

of Lauren Kellum of Eaton

of Cloe King of Eaton

of Amanda Marshall of Eaton

of Andrea Davis of Eaton

of Levi Billy of Erieville

of Mikaela Henn of Erieville

of Melissa Som of Erieville

of Matthew Geers of Georgetown

of Chantal Stith of Georgetown

of Frederick Fall of Hamilton

of Ryan McCann of Hamilton

of Lindsey Palmer of Hamilton

of David Painter of Hamilton

of Cydnee Wendt of Hamilton

of Cassandra Nicholas of Hamilton

of Courtne Plesniarski of Hamilton

of Dominique Codiroli of Hamilton

of Dakota Thomas of Hamilton

of Gregory Elliott of Hubbardsville

of Ralene Sabine of Georgetown

of Andrew Whalen of Kirkville

of Alexander Manchester of Kirkville

of Brittany Doherty of Madison

of Colleen Head of Madison

of Brett Lewis of Madison

of Joshua Fine of Manlius

of Gabriel Kahn of Manlius

of Emily Bozogian of Manlius

of Devin Duval of Manlius

of Matthew DeFrancisco of Manlius

of Jeffery Kellish of Manlius

of William Packard of Morrisville

of Max Sund of Morrisville

of Callie Powell of Morrisville

of Shelby Scholefield of Morrisville

of Molly Wagner of Morrisville

of Kirsten Krause of Morrisville

of Alexa Marshall of Morrisville

of Taylor Gallup of Morrisville

of Miranda McFeeley of Morrisville

of Rachel Regis of Morrisville

of Deborah Stell of Munnsville

of Aaron Hartle of Munnsville

of Rachel Jackson of Munnsville

of Seth Durant of Munnsville

of Paige Erdige of Munnsville

of Jennifer Strain of Munnsville

of Rouri St Louis of New Woodstock

of Taylor Armstrong of Oneida

of Chelsea Marshall of Oneida

of Trent Maluchnik of Oneida

of Amy Yapici of Oneida

of Stephanie Petros of Oneida

of Cindy Wilson of Oneida

of Ryan Renfrew of Oriskany Falls

of Tyler Oaksford of Oriskany Falls

of Cassandra Neidhart of Oriskany Falls

of Kristina Broedel of Oriskany Falls

of Pamela Powell of Sherburne

of Megan Viera of Sherburne

of Alix Hutchins of Sherburne

of Olivia Clark of Sherburne

of Joseph Visser of Sherburne

of Morgan Simpson of Sherburne

of Katelyn Stewart of Sherburne

of Antonina Albertina of Sherburne

of Alexa Bates of Sherburne

of Morgan Crump of Sherburne

of Nicholas Perry of Syracuse

of Honor Williams of Truxton

of Richelle Rashford of Waterville

of Ariel Smith of Waterville

of Kevin Jones of Waterville

of Kennedy Leete of West Eaton

