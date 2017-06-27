Little Falls woman charged with arson following a suspicious house fire

State Police arrested Iryna Recchia, 32, from 816 Burt Road, Little Falls, for second-degree arson, a class B felony; menacing a police officer, a class D felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.

On Sunday, June 25, 2017, State Police in Herkimer responded to a suspicious residential fire at 816 Burt Road in the town of Little Falls. When Troopers arrived, they observed a female standing in the doorway of the residence holding two knives in her hand and threatening the officers.

The female, later identified as Iryna Recchia, refused to comply and went back into the burning residence. As firefighters were attempting to extinguish the fire, Troopers continued to instruct Recchia to drop the knives but she refused to comply. Troopers were then forced to deploy the use of a Taser on Recchia who was then taken into custody without further incident.

A 46-year-old male resident was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for serious burns. Four state Troopers were treated at Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare in Utica for smoke inhalation and released.

The State Police were assisted in the investigation by the New York State Fire Investigations Unit.

