Madison County Republican Committee endorses Hood for sheriff

Todd Rouse, chairman, Madison County Republican Committee, announced the endorsement of Todd Hood as their Republican Candidate for Madison County Sheriff.

A 48-year resident of Madison County, living in the city of Oneida with his wife Kelley and three children, Hood has more than 26 years’ experience in law enforcement, which began as a Madison County Corrections Officer. Hood spent 22 years with the Syracuse Police Department, where he began as a patrolman before being promoted to positions such as firearms instructor, S.W.A.T. supervisor and detective for the gang task force.

Additionally, Hood was deputized as a U.S. marshal and currently serves as an investigator with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office. In addition to his various law enforcement roles, Hood also holds numerous diversified law enforcement certifications.

Hood’s extensive first-hand experience in law enforcement and corrections will enable him to lead the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and corrections facility into the foreseeable future.

The Madison County Republican Committee is proud to endorse Todd Hood as our next Madison County Sheriff. We are confident that he will continue to lead the Sheriff’s Department with the utmost professionalism and responsible fiscal balance that ensures the overall safety of our fellow Madison County residents.

