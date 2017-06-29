Lyft to begin operating at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Starting June 29, 2017, there will be an additional option for passengers using ground transportation at Syracuse International Airport.

Airport Officials announced today that they have signed an agreement allowing the ride-sharing company to operate on airport property.

The popular app-based service is the fastest growing ridesharing company in the U.S. and is available in more than 350 communities and 220 airports.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, which will bring Lyft’s safe, reliable, and affordable transportation options to the millions of passengers who travel through SYR each year.” said Kirk Safford, Lyft’s Senior Manager – Airports & Venues. “Lyft would like to thank the Executive Director Christina Callahan and her staff for their collaborative effort in reaching this agreement.”

The airport will have a designated Lyft pick-up area for passengers that would like to use the service, located on the north end of the Terminal.

For more information regarding Lyft, visit lyft.com.

