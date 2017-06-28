Madison County Democratic Committee endorses Ball for sheriff » Local students to attend Clarkson University in fall 2017 The following students will attend Clarkson University as members of the Class of 2021 and will begin studying at Clarkson in the fall: John Brennan of Hubbardsville, a graduate of Hamilton Central School, will be majoring in mechanical engineering.

Samuel Coupe of Kirkville, a graduate of East Syracuse-Minoa Central High School, will be majoring in university studies.

Michael K Culkin of Chittenango, a graduate of Chittenango Senior High School, will be majoring in engineering studies.

Carli P Cunningham of Cazenovia, a graduate of Cazenovia Central High School, will be majoring in engineering and management.

Grant N Czarnecki of Bridgeport, a graduate of Chittenango Senior High School, will be majoring in electrical engineering.

Camille A Devereaux of Syracuse, a graduate of Solvay High School, will be majoring in science studies.

Jared A George of Oneida, a graduate of Oneida High School, will be majoring in engineering and management.

Connor Haugli of Morrisville, a graduate of Morrisville Eaton Middle High School, will be majoring in engineering studies.

Lauren Howard of Cazenovia, a graduate of Cazenovia Central High School, will be majoring in environmental engineering.

William Kmetz of Cazenovia, a graduate of Cazenovia Central High School, will be majoring in environmental engineering.

Cooper S Koehl of Morrisville, a graduate of Morrisville Eaton Middle High School, will be majoring in civil engineering.

Olivia A Marshall of Munnsville, a graduate of Stockbridge Valley Central School, will be majoring in chemical engineering.

Ryan M Marshall of Cazenovia, a graduate of Cazenovia Central High School, will be majoring in chemical engineering.

Cody Tannahill of Canastota, a graduate of Canastota High School, will be majoring in civil engineering.

