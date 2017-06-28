Amanda Boyle, a Manlius native majoring in Writing at Ithaca College, is conducting research this summer as part of the School of Humanities and Sciences’ Summer Scholars Program. Boyle’s research topic is “Witness to the Violence of Man.”
Amanda Boyle Conducts Research as Ithaca College Summer Scholar
