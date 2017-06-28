Tenney announces coffee with Claudia open door meetings

Tenney hosts open-door, small group meetings to maximize time with constituents

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced dates and locations for Coffee with Claudia, a series of small group meetings across the 22nd Congressional District. During Coffee with Claudia meetings, constituents will have the opportunity to meet and speak directly with Rep. Tenney one-on-one, in small groups.

Although an appointment is not required, constituents are encouraged to call ahead to schedule a meeting at their convenience as all available slots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone interested in scheduling a meeting should contact the New Hartford District office at 315-732-0713.

In July, Coffee with Claudia meetings will be held at the New Hartford District Office on July 11 from 9:00am to 11:00am, and the Binghamton District Office on July 15 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Congresswoman Tenney is committed to holding additional open door meetings throughout her tenure, which will be announced in the future.

“In Congress, it has been an honor to serve the constituents of the 22nd District. From working with veterans to ensure they receive the care they need to securing benefits for seniors, our office has assisted over 400 constituents who have had trouble navigating the federal government. Additionally, in the first six months, our office has responded to over 45,948 messages, answered 10,321 phone calls, introduced 5 pieces of legislation, publicly explained each vote and hosted mobile office hours across the district. Our office has remained transparent, accessible and responsive,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. “Throughout this time, I have also had the opportunity to meet with hundreds of constituents to discuss the issues that impact them the most and find solutions to the problems facing upstate New Yorkers. To continue this effort, we are launching Coffee with Claudia meetings. These small meetings will provide our office with the opportunity to speak directly with constituents to address their concerns immediately.”

Additionally, Rep. Tenney will hold a telephone town hall July 13 at 6 pm. The telephone town hall will last approximately one hour. Constituents on the call will have the opportunity to ask Rep. Tenney a question about any issue they would like.

To sign up for the telephone town hall, call the New Hartford, Binghamton or Washington D.C. office, or sign on Rep. Tenney’s website here: https://tenney.house.gov/telephone-townhall. The telephone town hall will also be live streamed online here: https://vekeo.com/repclaudiatenney/.

