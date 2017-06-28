Mary Elizabeth Sheridan of Oneida named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2017 Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that more than 5,290 undergraduates have qualified for the Spring 2017 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, many other states and countries.

Mary Elizabeth Sheridan of Oneida, NY, was named to the Dean’s List.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

