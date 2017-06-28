Madison County Republican Committee endorses Keville for Clerk

Todd Rouse, Chairman of the Madison County Republican Committee has announced their endorsement of Michael Keville as the Republican candidate for Madison County Clerk in the upcoming November elections.

Mr. Keville is currently the Mayor of the Village of Chittenango and has been a US History, economics and Participation in Government teacher at Chittenango High School for 14 years. Active in his community, Michael has

Active in his community, Michael has coached 13 seasons including baseball, soccer and bowling as well as serving as the voice of the Bears for the last six years while also serving on the Town of Sullivan Zoning Board of Appeals since 2009.

Michael earned dual bachelors degrees in economics and social studies education from Ithaca College graduating magna cum laude in 2002 and his master’s degree in political science from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University in 2003. Michael started his own DJ Services business in 2008 and incorporated the business in 2017 allowing him to provide his business services to a wide array of individuals, organizations and companies across Madison County.

Michael lives with his wife of 13 years, Jenny, and their four children in Chittenango where they attend CrossRoads Community Church.

The Madison County Republican Committee is proud to endorse Michael Keville as our next Madison County Clerk following in the foot steps of our current Republican Clerk Denise Roe who will retire in January. We look forward to Michael bringing his business, management and customer service background to the Madison County Clerk’s Office and continuing to serve the residents of Madison county for years to come.

