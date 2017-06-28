Syracuse woman arrested for felony DWI

On June 26, 2017, at approximately 10:58 p.m., state police assisted a disabled motor vehicle in the area of I-90, in the town of Montezuma. During the interviewing of driver Angela V. Powers, 37, of Syracuse, she was found to be intoxicated.

Powers was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Junius Ponds. While there, Powers submitted to a breath test to determine the alcohol or drug content in her system, which returned a positive reading of .15 percent BAC.

Further investigation revealed Powers had a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years and as a result was subsequently charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated; a Class E Felony

Operating a Motor Vehicle with Blood Alcohol Content more than .08%; a Class E felony.

Vehicle and Traffic Violation

Powers was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to Montezuma Town Court July 19, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

