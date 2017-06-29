Area Students Named to Morrisville State College President’s List

Morrisville State College recently announced those students who were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2017 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a perfect 4.0 average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
- Isaiah Evans of Cazenovia
- Emily Laurin of Munnsville
- Kyle Rashford of Eaton
- Daniel Majewski of Cazenovia
- Chelsia Beaudoin of Earlville
- Adrienne Lee of Morrisville
- Mandi LaClair of Sherburne
- Bonnie Zbicki of Sherburne
- Joshua Jacobs of Munnsville
- Jordan Wenzel of Sherburne
- Brandon Key of Chittenango
- Margaret Collins of Madison
- Andrew Trapp of Hamilton
- Jack Sullivan of Hamilton
- Alanna Ballard of Manlius
- Jordyn Camp of Eaton
- Amanda Coe of Canastota
- Jessica Adam of New Woodstock
- Jennifer Smith of Canastota
- Zachary Battisti of Canastota
- Sara Duval of Earlville
- Caci Day of North Norwich
- Dylan Rees of Wampsville
Leave a Reply