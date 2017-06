2017 Siena College Commencement

Sunday, May 14, saw 799 Siena Saints become alumni at the 2017 Commencement ceremonies at the Times Union Center in Albany. The graduating class represented 31 undergraduate majors and one graduate major, and more than 80 minors and certificate programs.

Felicia Peterson of Bridgeport

Nicole Tubbs of Madison

Jessica Palmiero of Manlius

Ryan Weyna of Manlius

Amanda Hoyt of Manlius

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest