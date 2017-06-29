Brown Named Freshman All-American

Raider Midfielder Led Raiders in Goals, Earned Patriot League Rookie of the Year

The accolades continue for Colgate’s Griffin Brown.

The Raiders midfielder recently added 2017 College Crosse Freshman All-America Second Team honors to his inclusion among the top 30 on InsideLacrosse.com’s Final DI Freshman Rankings.

Brown led Colgate this season with 23 goals on his way to earning Patriot League Rookie of the Year status. That marked the fourth Colgate Raider named Patriot League Rookie of the Year in head coach Mike Murphy’s six seasons with the program.

Brown also swept the team’s Rookie of the Year and Crease Club Offensive MVP honors after reaching the top 10 nationally with goals in 12 straight games.

All-Star Status: Midfielders Peter Baum ’13 and Matt Abbott are among the selections for this year’s Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game, set for July 8 in Sacramento, California.

Baum stands sixth in the league in scoring with 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points, and he hopes to lead his Ohio Machine back to the title game for a second straight year. Abbott, meanwhile, has eight goals and four assists for 12 points and continues to be a midfield mainstay for the five-time champion Chesapeake Bayhawks.

Baum won the 2012 Tewaaraton Trophy as the top college lacrosse player in the nation. He remains Colgate’s all-time leading scorer with 164 goals and 61 assists for 225 points.

Abbott is the brother of Raiders associate coach Mike Abbott. He was an All-America standout for Syracuse, helping the Orange win back-to-back national championships in 2008 and 2009.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

