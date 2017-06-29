Madison County Health Department announces July immunization clinics

Vaccinations are available for all ages, from infants to older adult, including those needed for entry into school, college, and summer camp. Schedule your children’s required school immunizations over the summer, so they are ready for when school starts in September.

This time of year, the Health Department provides immunizations to protect against chicken pox, human papilloma virus (HPV), Hepatitis A and B, meningitis, pneumonia, polio, tuberculosis, whooping cough, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella and shingles. For a complete list of required and recommended immunizations, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/index.html.

Please bring your health insurance card, most insurance plans accepted. Some fees may apply. To make an appointment, call 315-366-2848 or visit www.healthymadisoncounty.org.

All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville and are by appointment.

July 7 ( Friday ) from 8:30-11:30 a.m .

( ) from . July 14 ( Friday ) from 12:30-3:30 p.m .

( ) from . July 19 ( Wednesday ) from 9-11 a.m .

( ) from . July 28 ( Friday ) from 12:30-3:30 p.m .

