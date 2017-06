Saulo Ferreira of Chittenango enrolls at RIT

Saulo Ferreira of Chittenango, son of Julie Ferreira and Marcelo Ferreira, has enrolled for the 2017-2018 academic year at Rochester Institute of Technology. Saulo is in the software engineering – BS program in RIT’s B. Thomas Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences. Saulo is a 2017 graduate of Cazenovia High School.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest