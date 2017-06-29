Aspiring Farmers Academy: A fast and furious look at core farming practice

July 10 & 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the Aspiring Farmers Academy. This two part series, held on July 10 and July 24, is designed to provide participants with the information they need to move their farm dream forward. This program is designed for aspiring farmer and farmers in their first years of ownership.

In this two-part workshop, participants will:

Learn how to set goals and objectives for the farming enterprise

Understand the resources available to them in their community

Inventory their assets

Begin their business and marketing plans

Leave with an action plan

The workshops will take place in the Ag Center at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County at 100 Eaton Street, Morrisville, NY 13408. The cost to attend is $20 per person or $30 per farm and includes all materials and dinner both nights. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure that we have enough handouts and food for all participants. For more information or to register, contact Sarah Ficken at (315) 684-3001 ext 108 or sjs299@cornell.edu. Visit madisoncountycce.org for more information.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Accommodations for persons with special needs may be requested by contacting our office. For further assistance or information please contact Sarah Ficken at (215)684-3001 ext 108 or sjs299@cornell.edu.

