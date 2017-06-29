Utica Zoo Mondays presented by Mix 102.5

Utica Zoo is extending their hours to 7pm every Monday in July and August. The last Monday in July and August (July 31 & August 28) are free admission for everyone from 4pm to 7pm. Utica Zoo Mondays feature a food truck from the Utica Food Truck Association and/or added entertainment from 4pm to 7pm for visitors.

Entertainment is included with zoo admission. Utica Zoo Mondays are presented by Mix 102.5 and the schedule is posted below. For any changes or additions to the schedule, visit uticazoo.org/monday.

July 3 from 4 to 7pm: Book Party for Positive Pete Penguin’s First Bus Ride. It’s the first day of school, and Pete Penguin is nervous. He’s never ridden a bus before! What if he can’t find a seat? What if he doesn’t make any friends? Pete can’t help but worry, so it’s up to Momma Penguin to save the day. Will Pete Penguin learn to be positive after all? Come find out at the Utica Zoo! Author James Davis will be reading, selling, and signing copies of Positive Pete Penguin’s First Bus Ride. There will be a Birnie Bus at the zoo for kids to check out and a 5 ton Army Troop Tuck will be collecting non-perishable food items for area veterans. The Samaritan Counseling Center will have a table staffed by employees and counselors with resources. You can also purchase the book online.

July 10 from 4 to 7pm: Holy Smoques BBQ Food Truck

July 17 from 4 to 7pm: Mangia Macrina’s Wood Fired Pizza and the Cait Devin Band from 5:30 to 7pm. Utica Zoo’s Annual Meeting. For more information about the Cait Devin Band, visit caitdevin.com or visit their Facebook page.

July 24 from 4 to 7pm: Sarita’s Food Truck and Pokémon GO at the Zoo! Gotta Catch ‘Em All! Utica Zoo has 17 PokéStops and 2 Gyms. Make sure your battery is fully charged for three hours of Pokémon hunting!

July 31: Free Admission for Everyone from 4pm to 7pm. Gyros by the Grapevine and El Hefe Food Truck. The following Community Resource Booths will be available: Care Net, Mohawk Valley Perinatal Network, CLPPP (Childhood Lead Poisoning Primary Prevention Program), Young Scholars, Home Ownership Center, House of the Good Shepard, Utica Public Library, MVP Healthcare, and The Neighborhood Center.

August 7 from 4 to 7pm: Come Fry with Me Food Truck and The Guild of Thespian Puppets at 6pm. For more information about The Guild of Thespian Puppets, visit their Facebook page.

August 14 from 4 to 7pm: El Hefe Food Truck and a Peregrine Falcon presentation by Matthew Parry. Visit the Falcon Watch Utica Facebook page for more information about the Utica Peregrine Falcon Project.

August 21: Zootopia Movie Night presented by Nomad Cinema and Sarita’s Food Truck. Zoo is open until the movie starts at 8:30pm or dusk. $5 for Not-Yet Members and $3 for Utica Zoo Members.

August 28: Free Admission for Everyone from 4pm to 7pm. Holy Smoques BBQ Food Truck and Sarita’s Food Truck. The following Community Resource Booths will be available: Care Net, Mohawk Valley Perinatal Network, CLPPP (Childhood Lead Poisoning Primary Prevention Program), Young Scholars, Home Ownership Center, House of the Good Shepard, Utica Public Library, MVP Healthcare, and The Neighborhood Center.

