Cazenovia Public Library to host interactive junior book club

“The Wild and Wonderful Readers” junior book club will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, July 11that 3:30 pm in the Cazenovia Public Library Story Garden Room. The session will combine book discussion, games, and hands-on creative activities. The group will discuss the 2014 Newbery Honor winner, Doll Bones by Holly Black.

Lifelong friends Zach, Poppy, and Alice have played a continuous game of pirates and thieves, mermaids and warriors for most of their childhood. Central to the game is the Great Queen, a bone-china doll who curses those who displease her. Now in middle school, the group has split up and stopped playing the game. One day, Poppy reveals that she has been having dreams about the Queen and a ghost who will not rest until the bone-china doll is buried in her empty grave. Zach, Alice, and Poppy set out on one last adventure to lay the ghost to rest.

The junior book club is open to children ages 9-12. Books are available at the circulation desk.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

July Explorer Days at the Cazenovia Public Library

This July, children ages 6-10 are invited to join Ms. Jenna in the Community Room for the first three installments of the Summer Explorer Days program series. The programs will be held Wednesday, July 12th, 19th, and 26th at 1:30 pm. Each wonderful session is filled with fun and educational activities designed to keep children’s minds and bodies active all summer long.

In the first workshop, “Rube Goldberg Machines,” participants will create silly chain-reaction contraptions inspired by artist Rube Goldberg. The workshop will begin with an introduction to Goldberg and his mechanized creations (e.g., the self-operating napkin). Participants will then work in groups to construct their own contraptions to perform simple tasks.

The second program, “Extra! Extra! Newspaper Fashion” will provide children with the opportunity to learn about fashion design, create their own custom newsprint designs, and show off their looks on the red carpet.

“Color-Rama” will be an explosion of color on the Library’s front lawn! The third Explorer Day of the season will include art projects, science experiments, and tie dying. Please dress to get messy.

All supplies will be provided. Registration is requested. Stop by the Library or call 315-655-9322 to reserve a spot.

Play games, read books, and explore art and science all summer long at the Library! Mark your calendar for the August Explorer Days:

Aug. 2: “Cardboard Creations”

Aug. 9: “Sound Machines”

Aug. 16: “To Mars and Beyond”

July Greeting Card Workshop at the Cazenovia Public Library

Join local artist and author Jeanette Robertson for a seasonal greeting card workshop for adults. The two-hour program will be held Friday, July 14th at 10:00 am in the Community Room.

Jeanette Robertson is a local watercolor and pencil artist, whose work has been published in books, magazines, and greeting cards for over 20 years. She is also the author and artist of three books: Painting Greeting Cards for Fun & Profit (1999), Greeting Cards from A to Z (2006), and Watercolor 101 (2007). Her work also appears in the book Splash 8. Jeanette has presented art workshops at The Norman Rockwell Museum, The Maryland Arts Academy, The Chautauqua Institute, The Villages Lifelong Learning Collage, and others prestigious venues. Post retirement, she has ventured into different art and craft forms, experimenting with “rubber stamps, ink, colored pencils, decorative papers, designs, prints, embellishments, embossing, color, textures and working small.”

All materials will be provided. Class size is limited to 12 participants. Stop by or call the Library to reserve a spot. One final summer workshop will be held in August.

