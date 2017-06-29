Schneiderman welcomes withdrawal of ringless voicemail petition

Today, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman welcomed All About the Message, LLC’s withdrawal of its petition to the Federal Communications Commission that would have exempted so-called “ringless voicemails” from consumer protections under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The withdrawal follows a joint comment letter filed by Attorney General Schneiderman, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear earlier this month.

Attorney General Schneiderman released the following statement:

“New Yorkers already face a barrage of unwanted phone solicitations. We certainly don’t need the federal government to make it even easier for companies to spam families with costly and unsolicited ringless voicemails. The withdrawal of this petition marks a victory for New Yorkers – and my office will continue to stand up for consumers and fight intrusive robocalls.”

