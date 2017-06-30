Madison County Advises Residents to be Algae Aware

Most algae in water are harmless, but exposure to toxins and other substances produced by harmful algal blooms can make people and animals sick. Harmful algae blooms can impact drinking water from surface water sources and recreation on our county lakes.

Algae blooms, sometimes called blue-green algal blooms, commonly occur in nutrient-rich, shallow, stagnant surface water, mostly during hot, sunny, and calm weather. Some algae can produce toxins that can be harmful to people and animals, some do not.

Blue-green algae can form harmful (toxic) algae blooms that have unpleasant odors, and discolor the water or produce floating rafts or scums on the surface of the water. The appearance of harmful algae blooms can vary in color. Colors can include shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown, red, or white.

You can’t tell by just looking at an algae bloom if it has harmful toxins. If you see an algae bloom in a lake or river, avoid it and report it to your county health department or report the observation to the state Department of Environmental Conservations hotline number at 518-402-8179.

Contact with harmful blue-green algae blooms can make people and animals sick. Symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting; skin, eye, or throat irritation; and allergic reactions or trouble breathing.

See a healthcare provider if you, your family, or your animals have symptoms that may be related to an algae bloom exposure and report your experience to your local health department.

Steps to Prevent Illness from Blue-Green Algae Blooms:

Avoid water with floating scum or that is strongly colored. Avoid swimming, boating, fishing or other recreation, in areas with discolored water.

If you come into contact with an algae bloom, immediately wash with soap and water and rinse well with clean water.

Never drink, prepare food, cook, brush teeth or make ice with untreated surface water, even when there is no bloom visible.

Pay attention to official temporary beach closures, advisory signs, press releases, and websites. Never swim at beaches that are closed and follow blue-green algae advice. Contact the local health department if you have questions on the status of beach closures or lake advisories.

For more information about algae blooms visit the New York State Department of Health website at health.ny.gov/harmfulalgae or contact Madison County Health Department’s Division of Environmental Health at 315-366-2526.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

