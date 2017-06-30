Madison County Sheriff’s deputies make drug arrests after reports of suspicious person received

On June 27, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Park Street in the town of Stockbridge for a report of a suspicious incident. Upon arrival deputies located a female sitting in a vehicle parked on the side of the road. While conducting their investigation, the female gave a false name, and then fled the scene on foot, attempting to evade Deputies. She was apprehended after a short chase. The female, identified is identified as Traci Bertollini of Auburn.

Upon further investigation, the deputies located a controlled substance called Molly and hypodermic needles in the vehicle. Bertollini was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (class A misdemeanor) and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree (class A misdemeanor). Bertollini was arraigned at Oneida City Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $750 cash/$1,500 bond.

Shortly after the arrest of Bertollini, another deputy observed a suspicious male with a gas can walking on North Main Street which is a short distance away from Park Street. The deputy interviewed the male and the male also provided a false name to the deputy. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the male’s name was David Kallet of Auburn. Kallet had been a passenger in the vehicle with Bertollini. The deputy performed a pat search and located the controlled substance Molly and a hypodermic needle. Kallet was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (class A misdemeanor), criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument (class A misdemeanor) and false personation (class B misdemeanor). Kallet was arraigned at Oneida City Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond. Both Bertollini and Kallet are scheduled to re-appear at Oneida City Court July 13, 2017, to answer charges.

Motor vehicle crash results in arrest for driving while intoxicated

(Sullivan) On June 28, deputies responded to Smithridge Road in Sullivan for a reported vehicle that collided with a telephone pole and caught fire. Upon arrival, deputies interviewed the driver, Kyle McGinnis of Bridgeport. After investigation and field sobriety tests, it was determined that McGinnis was intoxicated. McGinnis was arrested and issued tickets for driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, speed not reasonable and prudent and crossing road hazard markings. McGinnis is scheduled to appear in Sullivan Town Court Aug. 1, 2017, to answer the charges.

