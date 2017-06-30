Oswego County man killed in early morning crash

State Police in Pulaski are investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on County Route 48 in the town of Sandy Creek

The investigation has revealed, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Kevin L. Orr, 56, from Edwards Road in Lacona, was operating a 2014 Volkswagen northbound on County Route 48, just north of Cummings Road, when the vehicle exited the roadway on the west shoulder and struck a tree. The vehicle then continued and struck another tree coming to rest against that tree. Mr. Orr was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death. The investigation is continuing.

