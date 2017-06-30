July 4 holiday STOP-DWI efforts enhanced: impaired driving crackdown runs through holiday period

Madison County Undersheriff John Ball announced today that Madison County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on June 30th and will end July 4. The Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving. This year the 4th of July falls on a Tuesday so we expect heavy traveling to begin on Friday, June 30, and run through Wednesday, July 5.

Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation's roads. According to data from NHTSA, during the 2015 Fourth of July Holiday, 146 people were killed in drunk driving crashes. Nearly two-thirds of those killed were in crashes where at least one driver had a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or higher – almost twice the legal limit. There is simply no excuse for getting behind the wheel if you have been drinking. Your life and the lives of your friends and family are too important to not have a plan to get home safely.

Car services, taxis, and local transit provide just some options for a safe ride. The NYS STOP-DWI Program also provides a free mobile app “Have A Plan” to help you find rides in your area. But if you choose to make a decision to drive while impaired, the New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.

The Fourth Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association. The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the national Holiday Season in December.

“This Fourth of July holiday, you can show your patriotism by helping to make Madison County roads safer for everyone,” said Undersheriff Ball. “Drive sober or get pulled over. It’s as simple as that.”

Law enforcement is not messing around this Independence Day: if you’re caught driving drunk, you will be arrested. And keep in mind that aside from putting your life and the lives of others at risk, driving impaired can also lead to serious consequences. A DUI arrest can mean time in jail, loss of your license, and steep financial expenses; the average DUI costs about $10,000.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

The Undersheriff recommends these simple tips to prevent drunk driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins; HAVE A PLAN

Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact law enforcement by dialing 911; and

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

