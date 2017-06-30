Hamilton Public Library news

Monday, July 10, 4-6pm – Maker Day: Building Chaos! What would you create with wheels, pipe cleaners, dowels, clothespins, masking tape, craft sticks, rubberbands, and more? We will put out some of our creations, but this a time for you to explore and create with the Summer Reading Program. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Tuesday, July 11th at 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Kathy Welch. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.



Tuesday, July 11, 6-7pm – Family Fun with Singer and Storyteller Story Laurie

Join the Summer Reading Program for a fabulous live performance by Story Laurie on the village green. “World-wise with a homegrown vibe, Story Laurie is ‘The very embodiment of a modern-day troubadour.’ She weaves wondrous tales, sings witty songs with a voice that enchants, and is an educator par excellence.” Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Wednesday, July 12, 9am – Library Day at the Movies: Storks

Join the Summer Reading Program for a craft at the Hamilton Movie Theater before the showing of Storks. The craft will be available at 9am and the movie, a part of the Chartwells Summer Children Matinee Series, begins at 10am and is free and open to all.

Thursday, July 13, 3-4pm – Teen Obstacle Challenge!

This obstacle course will have you running, wiggling, pouring, pulling, walking, and using your thinking cap! Are you up for the challenge? This obstacle challenge is for tweens and teens ages 10 and up; please call or stop by the Library in advance to sign up!Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Friday, July 14, 2-4pm – Kids’ Board Game Afternoon

Kerplunk, Alphabet Go-Fish, Apples to Apples, Orchard, and more! Come play some games and have a snack! Feel free to bring your own game to share for the afternoon. This game afternoon is for kids ages 3-10. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

