Hamilton Public Library news

What would you create with wheels, pipe cleaners, dowels, clothespins, masking tape, craft sticks, rubber bands, and more? Come join us Monday, July 10, from 4 to 6 pm for some free-form building chaos! We will put out some of our creations, but this is a time for you to explore and create with the Summer Reading Program.

Families and community members of all ages are invited to join us for a fabulous live performance by Story Laurie on Tuesday, July 11, from 6 to 7 pm. ‘World-wise with a homegrown vibe, Story Laurie is the very embodiment of a modern-day troubadour.’ She weaves wondrous tales, sings witty songs with a voice that enchants, and is an educator par excellence.” Weather permitting, this program will be held on the Village green, otherwise we’ll gather in the Community Room at the Library. Make an evening of it—come early and enjoy the classic car cruise-in on the green, bring a picnic supper and stay for the show!

Wednesday, July 12, is Library day at the movies! Join the Summer Reading Program for a craft at the Hamilton Movie Theater before the showing of Storks. The craft will be available at 9am and the movie, a part of the Chartwells Summer Children Matinee Series, begins at 10am and is free and open to all.

Calling all teens—you won’t want to miss the Teen Obstacle Challenge on Thursday, July 13, from 3 to 4 pm! We can’t give too much away… but this obstacle course will have you running, wiggling, pouring, pulling, walking, and using your thinking cap! Are you up for the challenge? This obstacle challenge is for tweens and teens ages 10 and up; please call or stop by the Library to sign up. There will be a separate obstacle course event for ages 3-10 July 20.

We’ll end the week with a Kids’ Board Game Afternoon on Friday, July 14th, from 2pm to 4pm. Kerplunk, Alphabet Go-Fish, Apples to Apples, Orchard, and more! Come play some games and have a snack! Feel free to bring your own game to share for the afternoon. While this game afternoon is for kids ages 3-10, we will have a game afternoon for teens 10+ on July 21.

Refreshments for these Summer Reading Program events will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

