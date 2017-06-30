Mohawk Valley Nine Secures Relief Package to Save Vernon Downs and 300 Jobs

The Mohawk Valley Nine, a bipartisan coalition of state legislators representing Herkimer, Madison and Oneida counties, today announced they have secured a tax relief package to keep Vernon Downs open. The package was included as part of the final legislative agreement approved during the extraordinary session in Albany:

“The Mohawk Valley Nine made Vernon Downs a top priority during the extraordinary session, and forced a relief package into the final legislative agreement – saving 300 jobs and stabilizing a key component of our local economy. This is a win for Vernon Downs, our schools that will continue to receive $12 million a year, and most importantly the families of those who work at the racino. Results like this are the reason we formed the Mohawk Valley Nine caucus. Moving forward, we will continue to work together in a bi-partisan manner to address the shared concerns of our region’s residents, businesses, and local governments.”

The Mohawk Valley Nine is comprised of the following legislators:

Senator James L. Seward (R/C/I/Ref – Oneonta) – co-chairman

Assemblyman Bill Magee (D – Nelson) – co-chairman

Senator Joseph A. Griffo (R/C/I – Rome)

Senator David J. Valesky (D – Oneida)

Senator Jim Tedisco (R/C/I/Ref – Glenville)

Assemblyman Marc Butler (R/C/I/Ref – Newport)

Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R/C/I – Black River)

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi (D – Utica)

Assemblyman Brian Miller (R/I – New Hartford)

