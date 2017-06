Area Students Graduate From Hartwick College

Several students from your readership/listening area graduated from Hartwick College in May, and we wanted to bring this to your attention. The following students have now completed their studies at the College:

Mr. Ross E. Braue, Canastota

Ms. Jackie M. Johnson, Oneida

Ms. Samantha J. Streator, Canastota

