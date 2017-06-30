Richard “Rit” Midlam Exhibit

The Griffing Gallery of the Greater Oneida Kallet Civic Center announces the upcoming exhibit, “Forest Creatures and Textures: by local artist/photographer, Richard “Rit” Midlam. This body of work encourages the viewer to look carefully at the wonders of the natural world and to celebrate its never-ending diversity. “Rijami”, Midlam’s professional signature, spiritually complements the mystical and imaginative visions he captures with his camera.

According to the artist, “an attempt has been made to take the viewer beyond the range of human sight by manipulating the contrast and saturation of the original photos in order to move the imagination to a different level of consciousness.”

All photos are on gallery-wrapped canvas and are available for purchase.

Midlam is an Oneida resident who is retired from teaching elementary school for the Oneida City School District, both at Seneca St. and the former Oneida Castle buildings. His love of children and literacy has manifested itself in the several children’s books he has written since his retirement: Mary Margaret O’Donell, The Rave and the Deer Mouse, and, most recently, Where’s Yahya?