Richard “Rit” Midlam Exhibit

This body of work encourages the viewer to look carefully at the wonders of the natural world and to celebrate its never-ending diversity. “Rijami”, Midlam’s professional signature, spiritually complements the mystical and imaginative visions he captures with his camera.
Midlam is an Oneida resident who is retired from teaching elementary school for the Oneida City School District, both at Seneca St. and the former Oneida Castle buildings. His love of children and literacy has manifested itself in the several children’s books he has written since his retirement: Mary Margaret O’Donell, The Rave and the Deer Mouse, and, most recently, Where’s Yahya?
He is also an accomplished woodcarver who specializes in carvings of animals and unique memory boxes. His work has been exhibited throughout New York state.
The exhibit runs through the month of July. The Gallery is open to the public from 10am – 2pm each weekday. The public is invited to a reception for the artist that will be held Sunday evening, July 9th, from 6pm-8pm.
