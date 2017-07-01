Fargo announces women’s ice hockey class of 2021

Incoming Freshman Class Consists of Seven Players Across North America

Colgate women’s ice hockey head coach Greg Fargo has announced the Class of 2021, featuring four forwards, two defense and one goaltender.

“We are very excited to welcome these seven student-athletes into the Colgate Hockey family,” Fargo said. “Our coaches, Sophie Leclerc and Stefan Decosse, have done a tremendous job of bringing us a group of high character people that will fit in with our environment.

The Raiders’ incoming freshman class has been ranked No. 10 in the nation from NeutralZone.net. The class includes two players that competed for Team Canada U18 at the U18 Women’s World Championships over the past two seasons in addition to two players that have attended multiple USA Hockey National Camps at their respective age levels. Another incoming Raider has also attended the Team Canada U18 Strength and Conditioning Camp, as well as the August camp leading up to the U18 Championships.

“Each of these recruits have had great experiences with their respective club teams, high school and national teams. They will each add some great characteristics and qualities to our team while continuing to strive for growth in pursuit of our first program banner.”

Colgate is coming off an impressive 2016-17 campaign where they won 22 games for the second time in as many seasons. The Raiders return over 94 percent of their goal scoring from last season in addition to over 93 percent of their point production. The Raiders also return over 87 percent of their blocked shots on defense plus goaltender Julia Vandyk (Cambridge, Ontario) who set numerous program records, including tying the program record with five shutouts.

#26 Bailey Bennett

Forward

5-6

Gardena, Calif.

Why I Chose Colgate

“The competitive hockey and academic programs at Colgate always intrigued me. I had heard nothing but great things about Colgate. When I visited, I really felt at home. I loved the atmosphere and I couldn’t see myself experiencing college at any other place.”

Before Colgate

Played in 2016-17 with the Northern Cyclones of the New England Women’s Junior Hockey League…Prior to the Cyclones, spent three seasons at the North America Hockey Academy.

Stats: Netted 24 points on 11 goals and 13 assists in 30 games played with the Cyclones in 2016-17…Tallied 117 points in 190 games over three seasons with NAHA…Picked up 25 points on nine goals and 16 assists in 25 games with NAHA in 2015-16.

Honors: Selected to the USA Hockey National U16 Camp in 2012 and 2014…Named to the JWHL All-Star team in 2016…Won the JWHL Championship with NAHA in 2014.

Personal

Born: Full name is Bailey Raeann Bennett…Born in Torrance, Calif.

Family: Daughter of Kirk and Louanna Bennett…Has three brothers…Beau, one of her brothers, currently plays with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and is entering his sixth NHL season…Beau won the 2016 Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

#1 Peri Donaldson

Goaltender

5-6

Keller, Texas

Why I Chose Colgate

I chose Colgate because the second I stepped foot on campus it felt incredibly welcoming and I knew I had to go here. It is the perfect combination of challenging academics and hockey. It was everything I was looking for in a college.

Before Colgate

Graduated from the St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire in 2017…Lettered in women’s ice hockey, field hockey and track and field…Member of the National Honor Society and was captain of the US First Robotics Team 1512.

Stats: Recorded 12 shutouts during her senior season…Posted a 0.76 GAA and .951 save percentage after making 391 saves and allowing just 20 goals…Played in 1,169 minutes…Over two season, recorded a .924 save percentage and a 1.64 GAA…Made 604 saves in her career at St. Paul’s.

Honors: 2016 and 2017 Division I NEPSAC Quarterfinalist in hockey…2017 Division I NEPSAC Quarterfinalist in Field Hockey…Finished third place in the discus and fifth in javelin in 2016…Finished third place in javelin and fifth in discus in 2017…ISL All-League in Track and Field in 2016…Earned the Track and Field Senior Leadership Award in 2017.

Personal

Born: Full name is Peri Brhett Donaldson…Born in Calgary, Alberta.

Family: Daughter of Rob and Barb Donaldson…Has one brother.

#91 Coralie Larose

Forward

5-7

Embrun, Ontario

Why I Chose Colgate

As soon as I stepped on its beautiful campus, I knew I wanted to spend my next four years at Colgate University. After doing some research and realizing what Colgate was all about, I knew I was going to get an amazing education. The coaches were so welcoming and supporting, I just knew I was meant to be a Raider. I fell in love with the amazing campus, it made me feel at home and made my decision much easier.

Before Colgate

Played in 2016-17 with the Nepean Wildcats of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League…Spent the previous two seasons with the Ottawa Lady Senators…Graduated from Ecole secondaire catolique Embrun in 2017…Also played softball and volleyball in high school.

Stats: Scored 50 points with 27 goals and 23 assists in 75 games with the Wildcats in 2016-17…Finished third on the team with 27 points in the regular season, 16 points in tournaments and led the team with seven points in the postseason…Recorded 75 points in 108 regular season games over three PWHL seasons…Scored 42 goals and assisted 33 more during that span.

Honors: Attended the 2016 U18 Team Canada Strength and Conditioning Camp and August Selection Camp…Earned the Bronze with OWHA Team Ontario Blue in 2015…Won the OFSAA Hockey Championship in 2016…Won the bronze medal in the OFSAA Hockey Tournament in 2014…Attended three straight OWHA High Performance Camps from 2014-16.

Personal

Born: Coralie Larose was born in Ottawa, Ontario.

Family: Daughter of Louis Larose and France Blanchard…Has one sister.

#5 Jackie Leone

Defense

5-4

Andover, Massachusetts

Why I Chose Colgate

I chose Colgate because of the competitive hockey program, rigorous academic environment and overall small community-like feel that I received the moment I stepped on the campus. It was also very appealing to me how serious and dedicated the players and coaches are to the program, as well as the success of the team. I am really excited to be a Raider and I look forward to being a part of a great school and community!

Before Colgate

Played for the Massachusetts Spitfires U19 and U16 teams…Played final two high school seasons at the Tabor Academy…Captain of the hockey, field hockey and lacrosse teams as a senior.

Stats: Recorded 10 goals and 31 assists at Tabor over her three seasons…Tallied two goals and 10 assists as a senior.

Honors: Won the state championship with the Spitfires in 2016…Competed in the National Tournament in 2016 and 2017 with the Spitfires…Four-time USA Hockey National Development Camp participant (U14, U15, and U18 twice)…Earned Hockey Night in Boston Outstanding Defenseman Award…Named to the Eagle Tribune All-Star Team in Hockey and Field Hockey…Named to the Merrimack Valley All-Star Team in Hockey and Field Hockey…Won the Tabor Academy Best Defenseman Award…Earned Tabor’s Elizabeth R. Hagemann Award for exemplary leadership and contributions to team play in field hockey…Earned the 1983 Award in lacrosse, given to the player that strove enthusiastically to improve individual skills while giving unselfishly of herself to team play…Three-time recipient of the “Outstanding Contribution to Athletics Award.”

Personal

Born: Full name is Jacquelyn Rose Leone…Born in Winchester, Massachusetts.

Family: Daughter of Stephen and Kim Leone…Has one brother and one sister.

#18 Malia Schneider

Forward

5-6

Millarville, Alberta

Why I Chose Colgate

I chose Colgate because of the incredible hockey opportunity and the strong academics. The coaches are supportive and will push me toward my dreams.

Before Colgate

Played in 2016-17 with the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy…Served as team captain…Also suited up for Team Canada U-18 at the U18 Women’s World Championships in 2016…Played box lacrosse in high school

Stats: Had a stellar season with Pursuit of Excellence with 37 goals and 21 assists for 58 points in 41 games…Scored two power-play goals and 12 game-winning goals.

Honors: Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Top Scorer in 2017…Won CSSHL League Championship in 2016…Silver Medalist in 2016 with Team Canada U18…Bronze Medalist in 2015 with Team Alberta at Canada Winter Games…Team Alberta Box Lacrosse Provincial Champions in 2015.

Personal

Born: Full name is Malia Macai Schneider…Born and raised in Millarville, Alberta.

Family: Daughter of Keith and Shannon Schneider…Has two brothers and two sisters.

#8 Kendall Williamson

Forward

5-2

Edina, Minnesota

Why I Chose Colgate

I chose Colgate because of the sense of community it has at the school and within the athletics. Colgate gave me a sense of home and belonging from the first time I stepped on campus. I loved the beautiful campus and the welcoming hockey team that convinced me this is where I want to spend my next four years.

Before Colgate

Graduated from the Breck School in 2017…Named captain for the 2016-17 season…Also lettered in track and field and golf.

Stats: Played in 169 games over six years of varsity ice hockey…Scored 65 goals and tallied 73 assists for 138 points over her career…Scored 12 power-play goals in her career…Tallied 13 goals and tied career-high with 18 assists for 31 points as a senior in 2016-17…Tallied a career-high 14 goals, 18 assists and 32 points in 2015-16.

Honors: Two-time conference and section champions in 2015-16 and 2011-12…Won 2011-12 State Championship in track and field…Named All-State, all-conference and all-conference honorable mention throughout her career…Named All-Conference Honorable Mention in track and field…Earned the Breck Most Valuable Player.

Personal

Born: Kendall Williamson was born in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Family: Daughter of Randall and Heather Williamson…Has one brother.

#17 Shelby Wood

Defense

5-9

Cambridge, Ontario

Why I Chose Colgate

I chose Colgate because it was absolutely the most beautiful campus I had ever set foot on. Aside from this, it allowed for the perfect balance between academics and athletics, both of which are extremely important to me. Colgate is a place that feels like home and somewhere I can see myself achieving my goals both in the classroom and on the ice.

Before Colgate

Played in 2016-17 with Team Canada U18 at the U18 Women’s World Championships…Also played the last three seasons with the Cambridge Rivulettes of the PWHL…Named captain in her final season with Cambridge… Played with Colgate goaltender Julia Vandyk on Cambridge in 2014-15…Graduated from Preston High School…Named to the Principal’s Honour Roll in all four years of high school…Also played Slo-Pitch.

Stats: Saw action in 114 PWHL games over her three year career…Tallied 14 goals and 32 assists for 46 points…One of the top blue-liners for the Rivulettes throughout her career…Recorded one assist in five games at the U18 women’s world championships.

Honors: Silver Medalist with Team Canada U18 at the Women’s World Championship in 2016-17…Bronze Medalist with Team Ontario Blue at U18 Canadian Nationals in 2015 and Gold Medalist with Team Ontario Red U18 in 2016…Preston Panthers Rookie of the Year in 2013-14…Preston Panthers Jr. Player of the Year in 2014-15…Panthers Slo-Pitch Coaches’ Award in 2013-14 and MVP in 2016-17.

Personal

Born: Full name is Shelby Christina Wood…Born in Fergus, Ontario

Family: Daughter of Tim and Holly Wood…Has one brother…Cousin, Zach Kostigian is a professional snowboarder and a member of Team Canada.

