Science Week at the Canastota Public Library: Build a Better World

The Week of July 2 through July 8 is Science Week at the Canastota Public Library and the second week of our Summer Reading Program, “Build A Better World”. The programs being offered during the week will all have a “science” component.

Check out our “Kindness Wall” on the 1 st Floor of the Library. Pick a kindness to offer to someone in the community and then come in and help up grow our Kindness Garden by listing your “kindness done” on one of the beautiful flower petals we’ve made.

Also, every time you return a book (both Adults and Children), you will receive a Lego to add to our “Build Our Village” display on the 1 st Floor of the library. Be part of the fun and let’s see what we can build together.

Monday, July 3: Monday afternoon at 2pm, kids (ages 10 and up) can come and learn some Kitchen Science at Maker Monday. We’ll be making individual pizzas and creating some science experiments in our Lawson Room kitchen.

Tuesday, July 4: The Library is closed for the 4 th of July!

Wednesday, July 5: At 10pm, caregivers and their Babies will learn “All About Me” at Baby & Me Lapsit with Miss Angela. Stories, sing-alongs and fingerplays are so much fun! And, there is even a craft that follows!

At 1:30pm, the Teen Book Club will meet in the Lawson Community Room.

Thursday, July 6: Pre School Storytime with Mrs. Liz begins at 10am. Read aloud stories, games and a snack round out this program.

At 3pm, kids ages 10 and up can come and plant a Mason Jar Herb Garden. All materials will be provided. We’ll talk about planting, growing and using herbs in our recipes.

At 5:30pm, kids age 10 – 15 can come to learn about circuits during Arduino Fun. This four week workshop explores how you can use Arduinos to make things happen in the world around us.

At 6pm, join our Evening Knitting Group and learn how to knit. This fun, welcoming group can help you to learn a new skill that might become a favored hobby!

Friday, July 7: At 10am, Our Friday Morning Knitting Group welcomes new members to join them for knitting, coffee and nice conversation.

At 2pm each Friday during our Summer Reading Program, we’ll be showing a Family Movie! This week, our movie is “Sing,” an animated comedy about finding the music that lives inside all of us. Sing stars Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, an eternally optimistic koala who puts on the world’s greatest singing competition to save his crumbling theater; Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, an overworked and underappreciated mother of 25 piglets desperate to unleash her inner diva; Scarlett Johansson as Ash, a punk rock porcupine with a beautiful voice behind her prickly exterior; and Taron Egerton as Johnny, a young gangster gorilla looking to break free of his family's felonies. Sing is the musical comedy event of the year!

Saturday, July 8: At 10:30am, kids can come and “Build a Better World” with our Legos during our weekly LEGO Party!

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center Street in Canastota.

