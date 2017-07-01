Students Named to the Marist College Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 Semester

The following local students have been named to the Marist College Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 semester:
- Madison Barr of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in Digital Media.
- Jillian Brodock of Oneida is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in History.
- Kaitlynn Franey of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Communication.
- Madison Gabor of Cazenovia is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Communication.
- Jessica Howe of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in Environmental Science – Policy Emphasis.
- Olivia Pitonzo of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2017 and is majoring in Communication.
- Caroline Withers of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Communication.
Leave a Reply