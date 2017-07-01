Madison County Sheriff’s Office news

Deputy earns certification as fire investigator

Submitted by John Ball

Madison County has a new weapon in its arsenal for fires of a suspicious nature: a certified fire investigator.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad L. Chapman was recently certified by the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications, as a certified fire investigator.

Chapman is the Sheriff’s Office lead evidence technician, as well as a certified accident reconstructionist. This is a unique and very uncommon combination of qualifications – being a deputy sheriff, advanced certifications as an evidence technician and in evidence management, and now as a fire investigator – a combination of qualifications and experience that will bring an exceptionally high level of investigative quality to any suspicious fire incident.

Madison County Fire Coordinator Douglas Shattuck says cooperation between the fire service and law enforcement in the investigation of fires and the prevention of arson is more critical today than ever. He added that the efforts of the Sheriff’s Office to support the Madison County Fire Investigation Unit is an excellent example of how collaboration increases effectiveness and leads to success for the citizens of Madison County.

Madison County’s Director of Emergency Management Ted Halpin said Chapman’s certification and participation on the fire investigation team is a solid example of how the Sheriff’s Office works jointly with the Emergency Management Office to effect a comprehensive reduction in the threat of arson in Madison County.

Chapman will be available to assist any fire department or law enforcement agency in Madison County if requested.

John Ball is undersheriff for Madison County.

