OPL aims to hand out ‘You Matter’ bags with donated goods

Oneida Public Library’s Youth Services Coordinator, Megan Gillander, is seeking donations for the “You Matter Bags” that elementary-school children will be assembling at the first meeting of Summer Reading Program, July 10, at 10 a.m.

Acting on the Summer Reading Program’s statewide theme of “Build a Better World,” the children will be packing basic supplies in individual bags that they will pass out to people in need in Greater Oneida. Recommended donations for the bags include toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, deodorant and adhesive bandages.

Donors can drop off their contributions at the OPL, 220 Broad St. For more information, stop by the library or call (315) 363-3050 and ask for Megan.

