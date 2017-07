OPL aims to hand out ‘You Matter’ bags with donated goods » Oneida Police Department blotter ***The Oneida Police Department recently recovered a baby stroller which had been reported as found property. The stroller appears to be a high-quality item and anybody who may be missing one is encouraged to call the Oneida Police Department at (315) 363-9111 to claim the item.*** Blotter June 23, 2017: A 13-year-old Oneida youth and a 15-year-old Oneida youth were issued juvenile appearance tickets for petit larceny.

Dale J. Croniser, 28, 5169 W. Ava Rd., Ava, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny.

Jared S. Jakubowski, 24, 443 Stone St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault in the 3 rd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to the custody of the sheriff pending further court action. June 25, 2017: David J. Bouyea, 47, 329 Lenox Ave., Oneida was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Alan M. Lighthaul, 25, 474 Lincoln Ave., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct. June 27, 2017: Erika K. Pieterek, 18, 348 East Walnut St., Oneida was arrested on an arrest warrant charging her with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $200 cash or $500 bond.

Jeffrey M. Schiavetta, 25, 352 Lenox Ave., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief in the 4 th degree. June 28, 2017: Donald R. Badgley, 42, 1626 Schoolheimer Rd., Oneida, was charged with aggravated harassment in the 2 nd degree and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance. June 29, 2017: Jessica L. Farmer, 32, 216 Loucks St., Oneida was charged with speeding, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree. Share this: Email

