Oneida Police Department blotter

***The Oneida Police Department recently recovered a baby stroller which had been reported as found property. The stroller appears to be a high-quality item and anybody who may be missing one is encouraged to call the Oneida Police Department at (315) 363-9111 to claim the item.***
Blotter
June 23, 2017:
- A 13-year-old Oneida youth and a 15-year-old Oneida youth were issued juvenile appearance tickets for petit larceny.
- Dale J. Croniser, 28, 5169 W. Ava Rd., Ava, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny.
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 24, 443 Stone St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault in the 3 rd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to the custody of the sheriff pending further court action.
June 25, 2017:
- David J. Bouyea, 47, 329 Lenox Ave., Oneida was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.
- Alan M. Lighthaul, 25, 474 Lincoln Ave., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
June 27, 2017:
- Erika K. Pieterek, 18, 348 East Walnut St., Oneida was arrested on an arrest warrant charging her with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $200 cash or $500 bond.
- Jeffrey M. Schiavetta, 25, 352 Lenox Ave., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief in the 4 th degree.
June 28, 2017:
- Donald R. Badgley, 42, 1626 Schoolheimer Rd., Oneida, was charged with aggravated harassment in the 2 nd degree and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
June 29, 2017:
- Jessica L. Farmer, 32, 216 Loucks St., Oneida was charged with speeding, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.
