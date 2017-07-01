“Build a Better World” summer reading program at Ilion Free Public Library

It’s Summer at last, and right along with barbecues, swimming pools, and hikes is the Summer Reading Program! Help us Build a Better World by attending tons of activities and getting rewarded for reading!

Open to readers of all ages, registration begins on July 5th, and if you sign up by July 7th you’ll be entered to win tickets to Enchanted Forest Water Safari!

For kids, prizes will be awarded for every two hours you read (up to 12 hours), including free bowling passes from State Bowling Center in Ilion, free passes to the Utica Zoo, Free Ice Cream from Stewart’s, and more!

Adults can win prizes for reading too, just by filling out reviews to post in the building.

Raffle tickets will also be given out to readers of all ages and drawn on August 18, where readers can win prizes donated from over 30 local businesses. Prizes include family memberships to Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, the Utica Zoo, the Utica Children’s Museum, an Amazon Kindle, Legos, and much, much more!

Every week throughout the summer we will have kids movies on Monday afternoons, unique crafts, performances, as well as our usual programming. There’s something for everyone here at the Ilion Free Public Library!

For more information stop in or call the library at (315) 894-5028. We hope to see you there!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

