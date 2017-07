Canastota’s Becker earns dean’s list honors at SUNY Oswego

Lyndsey Becker of Canastota has made the dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the Spring 2017 semester. Students must maintain a 3.3 or better GPA to be eligible for dean’s list. She is a 2015 graduate of Chittenango High School and daughter of John and Antoinette Becker.

