Second Chance Thrift Shoppe news

Christmas In July Sale

Second Chance Thrift Shoppe of CNY, Inc. will be having a ‘Christmas In July’ sale every Friday and Saturday in July, from 10am-4pm. All Christmas items throughout the Shoppe will be 50 percent off. The Shoppe is located on Route 20, 1⁄2 mile west of Morrisville.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/secondchancemorrisvilleny to find information about future sales and promotions, which will also be posted at the Shoppe.

Second Chance Thrift Shoppe of CNY, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization, which is operated solely by volunteers and all merchandise is acquired through donations. All net proceeds are donated to local animal rescue organizations. We are a 501(c)(3) organization.

