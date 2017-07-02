PAC 99 schedule for week of July 2, 2017

- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: p.m.: Capitol Notebook: Brian Kolb, Minority Leader, N.Y.S. Assembly
- 9:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.: Capitol Notebook: Brian Kolb, Minority Leader, State Assembly
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Oswego County Legislature Meeting of June 15
Wednesday, July 5
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights: Matthew Urtz, Madison County Historian with LTC Robert Clark (USA, Ret.)
- 10:21 a.m., 3:21 p.m. and 8:21 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission Meeting of June 26
Thursday, July 6
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World, “Judgement Day on the Nations”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Canastota Schools Board of Education Meeting of June 27
- 9:57a.m., 2:57 p.m. and 7:57 p.m.: Historic Insights: Matthew Urtz, Madison County Historian With Chris Hamill, Korean War Veteran
Leave a Reply