State Police investigate fatal ATV crash in the Town of Orwell

On June 30, 2017, the New York State Police in Pulaski investigated a fatal ATV collision which occurred on Gay Road in the Town of Orwell, Oswego County.

The investigation has determined that at approximately 10:50 pm, a 27 year-old male was operating an ATV eastbound on Gay Road when the ATV exited the roadway and struck a trailer which was parked off of the roadway, at the end of the dead end street. At this time there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the collision, however speed appears to be a contributing factor. The ATV operator was not wearing a helmet.

The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending family notification.

